Police find over 70 marijuana plants after serving warrant

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police served a search warrant Wednesday in the 1000 block of Burr Street and found over 70 marijuana plants.

The CCPD SWAT team assisted police while serving the search warrant. They discovered several marijuana plants, and reportedly required breathing masks because of the plants' potency.

A male suspect has been detained and is cooperating with police. Animal Control was called to help with the suspect's dogs. The animals are in good condition so the suspect's family member will be allowed to take care of them.

