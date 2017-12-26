Police identify driver suspected of intoxicated manslaughter

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police have identified the driver they believe is responsible for the death of a 41-year-old woman and injuries sustained by two of her sons in a DWI accident early Saturday morning.

Police said 25-year-old John Andrew Alvarado was driving while under the influence and crashed into a vehicle on Saratoga near Kostoryz just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The impact caused two of that vehicle's occupants to be ejected. One of the occupants, identified by family members as 41-year-old Brenda Lee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other occupants were Lee's sons, who are now recovering in Driscoll Children's Hospital after both having to undergo emergency surgery.

Alvarado was arrested on charges of intoxicated manslaughter.

