Police in Sinton looking for truck stop robbery suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Sinton Police are asking for help from the public to catch a robbery suspect that ended up getting away without any money.

It happened around 4:00 AM Wednesday at the Loves Truck stop on County Road 1945. Police say an African-American man with tattoos on his arms walked in demanding money from the clerk. The clerk put up a fight and there was a struggle between the two as the suspect tried to get the money out of the register.

If anyone has information, you're asked to call the Sinton Police Department or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 245-8477 to remain anonymous.

