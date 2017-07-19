Police in Sinton looking for truck stop robbery suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Sinton Police are asking for help from the public to catch a robbery suspect that ended up getting away without any money.
It happened around 4:00 AM Wednesday at the Loves Truck stop on County Road 1945. Police say an African-American man with tattoos on his arms walked in demanding money from the clerk. The clerk put up a fight and there was a struggle between the two as the suspect tried to get the money out of the register.
If anyone has information, you're asked to call the Sinton Police Department or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 245-8477 to remain anonymous.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs