Police investigate city's latest homicide near Baldwin and Morgan

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are investigating the city's latest homicide after one man was shot inside his car on Sunday morning near a convenience store.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday when police found a car crashed into a pole near the intersection of Morgan and Baldwin. Inside, police say they found a 28-year old man had been shot.

The victim was taken the hospital where he later died. Police continue to investigate the reason behind the shooting and are on the lookout for the suspect.

