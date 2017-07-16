Police investigate deadly apartment shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the 1400 block of Corbin Drive shortly before midnight. An unidentified man, who police believe was in his late 20's was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say when they arrived they found the man with several gunshot wounds in a truck parked at Corbin Town Homes.

Neighbors say they heard up to six shots that were fired in the area. Police are speaking with witnesses and working to identify a suspect. Call police at 361-886-2600 if you have any information.

This is a developing story.

