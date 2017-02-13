Police investigate drive-by shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Monday evening police were called out to investigate a drive-by shooting in the 4800 Block of Easter. Neighbors tell us they heard about 5-to-6 shots right around 7pm.

When police arrived they discovered a home and a vehicle had both been hit by the gunfire. Police became concerned after neighbors told them someone might have been inside the home at the time of the shooting. However the home was empty.

