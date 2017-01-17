KIII
Police investigate elderly man beaten inside his home

An elderly man in his 80s was found beaten just before noon Tuesday at his home near the intersection of Morgan and 14th.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An elderly man in his 80s was found beaten just before noon Tuesday at his home near the intersection of Morgan and 14th. Officers believe the beating happened overnight.
 
Police said a caregiver showed up Tuesday morning and found the man on the ground. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
 
Investigators said it appears a television and possibly a cell phone were taken from the home.
 

