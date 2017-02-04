Police Investigate Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Near Ray High School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Investigators are on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident near Ray High school. The accident happened just after 1:30 AM Sunday morning. The victim is said to be in his early twenties. Police tell 3 News the suspected driver was caught nearby at the Buccaneer Apartment complex with major damage to his vehicle. Watch 3 News First Edition for the latest.

(© 2017 KIII)