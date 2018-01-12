Police investigate fatal rollover crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating a fatal rollover accident that happened just after 1:00 this morning. A black car was driving down the southbound lane of I-37 when it veered off into a grassy area.

Three of the passengers were rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline with unknown injuries. One other died after being ejected during the crash.

The identities of the passengers has not been released. Police are still working to determine the cause of the accident. This is a developing story.

