Police investigate home invasion on Chamberlain Street

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are still looking for suspects involved in a brazen robbery Friday night involving shots fired. Thankfully nobody was hurt.

It all happened around 4 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Street, near South Staples Street and Kostoryz.

According to the 39-year-old man and woman inside the home, a number of suspects broke in and at one point, police said several shots were fired. No one was injured.

Police said there was evidence of drug activity in the home and they believe the suspects stole some marijuana.

"Well what our team is doing is they're focusing on the drugs that were located inside the home, and then the investigators from the criminal investigation division will be handling the shooting part of the incident," said Capt. Billy Breedlove of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Police said the suspects are looking at charges of burglary and aggravated assault. Meanwhile, the homeowners could be facing drug charges.

