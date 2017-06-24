Police Investigate Overnight Crash

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A driver was taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Wooldridge and Airline.

Police responded after the driver of one vehicle, heading south bound on Airline, collided with another vehicle at the intersection. It happened right around two this morning.

The driver of the vehicle suspected of causing the crash, police say, is also suspected of texting and driving and is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

Lt. Javier Cantu with CCPD said, "the alcohol within itself is terrible, and then you have texting, not paying attention. That is a life threatening situation for regular citizens, just minding their business."

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries to the arm and face.

The driver who was hit luckily was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate.

