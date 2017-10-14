Police investigate overnight shooting on Casa Rosa Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police responded to a reported shooting overnight. It happened just after 1 a.m. on Casa Rosa Drive which is off of Kostoryz near Staples. A family reported to police a man walked up to their home and told them he had been shot in the stomach.

"There's a lot of blood inside the home and not a lot of blood outside, which has us concerned about his story. We did have a neighbor say they did see him walk up saying he got shot and walking up to the house," said Lt. Nicholas Kless with CCPD.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The victim was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

