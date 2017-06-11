Police investigate shooting on Marguerite St

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police responded to a shooting on Marguerite Street near 19th Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found one victim but they said it's not clear whether or not that person was injured by the shooting.

Details are limited but police did find multiple casings.

Witnesses told police that the suspect's vehicle took off down 19th street.

Police are investigating this incident.

