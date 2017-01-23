Police investigate shooting that led to major crash on I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are looking to the public for information regarding a shooting that resulted in a major crash involving a single vehicle.

Officers responded to the 11300 block of I-37 at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for what was being reported as a major crash involving a single vehicle.

Officers found 24-year-old Andre Fuqua inside the car with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. It appeared he was shot prior to the crash.

Fuqua was taken Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The victim's crashed vehicle is a 2016 Subaru Crosstek, black in color. Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time but are asking for anyone who might have been in the area of I-37 before or during that time to report any observations or contact that they might recall involving the vehicle.

Police said there is a chance that the victim travelled a route that included Bayside, Gregory, Taft and Odem, and then onto I-37 southbound into Corpus Christi leading up to the incident.

If you have home or business closed circuit cameras that might have captured any video footage immediately prior to this incident, please review your recordings and contact the police if you see any images that might relate to this incident.

