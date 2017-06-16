Police investigate string of car burglaries on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A string of break-ins on Padre Island early Friday morning has left a neighborhood on high alert. Six cars were broken into and one was even stolen.

It all happened off Carlos Fifth Court.

Destiny Wilson walked outside to discover her car gone and her dad's car broken into Friday morning. Soon after, her neighbors went outside to find their cars had also been burglarized.

Wilson said she left her keys in her dad's car. Now, important documents like her ID and valuables are gone.

"We never thought that anything like this would ever happen. I'm devastated," Wilson said. "I mean, I use that car for work. I use it to go see my friends, and it's really sad."

Luckily Wilson's home has outside security cameras. She hopes they will identify the suspect.

