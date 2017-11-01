KIII
Police investigating body found in Robstown

The Robstown, medical examiners office, has confirmed with 3News that a body has been found behind a McDonalds.

KIII 5:59 PM. CDT November 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Robstown, medical examiners office, has confirmed with 3News that a body has been found behind a McDonald's.

There's very limited information but stay with 3News as we will keep you updated.

