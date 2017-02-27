KIII
Police investigating connection between early morning drive by and two shooting victims

Police are investigating after trying to figure out how two people got shot.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are investigating after two people walked into Christus Spohn Memorial hospital early Monday morning with gunshot wounds. 

At the same time, police were called out to investigate a drive by shooting that occurred just before 3 a.m. on Bluntzer near Morris. Police did not locate a victim at the scene. 

It is unknown if the two incidents are related, the investigation is ongoing. 

If you have any information that could help police please call 361-886-2600. 

