The Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place near 11th Street and Morgan Avenue.
Police say that a 24 year old man was shot shortly after 11 P.M. and taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline where he later died.
Three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting were taken into custody for further questioning.
Story is developing.
