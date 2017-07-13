Police investigating shooting at westside apartment complex

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the City's westside Thursday night. The incident took place just before 8:30pm at an apartment complex in the 3700 Block of Up River Road.

Police say a dispute between a father and son lead to the shooting. Three suspects fled the scene in a truck. The victim was shot in the arm. He was rushed to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline and is expected to be alright. Police believe they know who the suspects in this case.

© 2017 KIII-TV