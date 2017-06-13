Police investigating shooting in Annaville

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot. The incident took place around 7pm in the 3000 block of Deer Run which is in the Annaville area.

Police say the man was shot in the stomach and was rushed to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline hospital. Investigators say he is in critical condition. A woman was taken into custody for questioning.

