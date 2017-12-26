KIII
Police investigating shooting that injured two

The Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting that sent two individuals to the hospital Tuesday night on the 4600 block of Franklin Drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting that sent two individuals to the hospital Tuesday night on the 4600 block of Franklin Drive.

Police said they responded to a home invasion call around 9 p.m of what was to be individuals coming into a house demanding money. 

When officers arrived at the house, they found a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the chest and a 47-year-old man with injuries to the head.

