CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed at South Bluff Park on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the park near Agnes and they talked with the victim who was alert and aware.

Investigators said he was stabbed in the chest and taken to the hospital.

Police are looking for an African-American male with an afro-style haircut.

