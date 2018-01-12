Police look for two suspects in trailer theft caught on video

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The theft of a large trailer was captured on surveillance video in the 6000 block of Timbergate.

The footage was captured on Jan. 1.

One suspect can be seen hooking the trailer up to an SUV while the driver of the getaway vehicle waits. If you have any information about this crime, please call police at 361-886-2600.

