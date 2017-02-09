Police looking for evidence in overnight shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man was shot several times around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The victim staggered into the Econo Lodge motel and told the clerk he had been shot.

Police said the victim had been shot several times, including once in the face.

They believe the shooting happened in a nearby parking lot.

Police also said what's troubling about this case is that the victim is refusing to give them any information on who may have been responsible for the shooting.

Investigators are not left without leads, they are collecting video from cameras in and around the motel.

Police are hoping to get video evidence that could help them make an arrest.

