Police looking for leads on shooting homicide on Corban Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An overnight shooting on Corban Drive off Port Avenue has left one man dead and the Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for the person who did it.

The incident happened just past 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the hard thing about the case is that they have very few witnesses, and without those it is hard to even identify any sort of suspect.

Neighbors said they heard up to 10 gunshots. When police arrived they found a 33-year-old man slumped over the driver's seat of a 2010 Nissan pickup. Police said he suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leticia Conde lives in the Corban Townhomes where the shooting happened. She never expected someone to die so close to her home. Now she's concerned about her safety.

"It's just the safety, you know, my son and my safety," Conde said.

However, CCPD Lt. Chris Hooper said there is no need to worry. Investigators do not believe this was a random act, and instead have reason to believe the victim may have known the offender.

"Always take prudent steps to secure your family, your self and your property, but we don't believe there's an ongoing threat to that neighborhood," Hooper said.

The CCPD is working around the clock to identify any possible offenders as well as searching for surveillance footage that may have caught the shooting.

"We need some help on this one," Hooper said. "We have people who heard the gunshots and we have one gentleman who saw someone running from the area, so we have a vague description of someone who may be an offender."

This is the 12th homicide in Corpus Christi this year, and the second unsolved one, so Corpus Christi police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this crime to contact them at 361-886-2600.

