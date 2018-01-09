Police looking for man who assaulted female jogger in city's southside

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police said a female jogger was attacked last Friday by a man in a Southside neighborhood, and now they are urging others to be on the lookout.

That assault reportedly happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 5 in the 6000 block of Dunbarton Oak, which is right behind the Walmart on Saratoga Boulevard.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was able to give a good description of her attacker -- a white male between 30-40 years of age, standing between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11 and weighing about 160 pounds.

The victim told police the man had pronounced cheekbones or sunken cheeks, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was slightly unshaven and had pronounced ears. He was wearing an olive-green military hoodie jacket and dark pants at the time of the assault.

The victim also said the man appears homeless and she may have seen him in the neighborhood on previous occasions.

If you see a person fitting this description, call Detective Charla Hemerly with the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2617.

