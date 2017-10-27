Corpus Christi police looking for missing elderly man

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for 77-year-old Jose Garcia, who went missing on Oct. 25 and may be in need of medical assistance.

Garcia stands 5'6" and weighs about 130 pounds, has white hair, has a mustache and brown eyes. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call police at 361-886-2600.

