KIII
Close

Corpus Christi police looking for missing elderly man

Jonathan Munson, KIII 2:23 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for 77-year-old Jose Garcia, who went missing on Oct. 25 and may be in need of medical assistance.

Garcia stands 5'6" and weighs about 130 pounds, has white hair, has a mustache and brown eyes. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call police at 361-886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories