Police looking for suspects in wallet theft

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are trying to identify a couple suspected of stealing a phone-wallet on Feb 7.

Officers were contacted by the victim who said that she left her wallet in a shopping basket at HEB.

When the victim went back to look for the wallet it was gone. The wallet contained her ID, money and credit cards. HEB staff found surveillance of a couple exiting the store.

They saw the phone wallet in the shopping cart and the couple pushes the cart out of view and leaves with the phone-wallet.

The suspects were seen driving away in a red four-door compact car. The victim said when she called to cancel her cards, there were already transactions made.

