Police make an arrest in the shooting on Cheyenne Street

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place Monday afternoon on the City's Westside. The shots were fired just before 5pm in the 400 Block of Cheyenne Street which is near Baldwin and Osage.

The 25-year-old victim was shot in the arm and taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline for treatment. He is expected to be okay. The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Jesse Zuniga. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are still investigating what lead to the shooting.

© 2017 KIII-TV