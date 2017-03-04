Police make arrest in Live Oak County stabbing

Live Oak fair stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A County Fair and Rodeo turned deadly early Saturday after one person was stabbed.

The Live Oak County Sheriff's office said the stabbing happened at the Live Oak fairgrounds on US Highway 281. The two people involved were step-brothers.

Kiii Reporter Briana Whitney went to the fairgrounds and spoke to those who were there with them.

The event is supposed to be a fun barbecue where people can hang out and get together. It was in this cook-off area where the fatal stabbing happened.

Witnesses said the fight between two brothers escalated quickly. Live Oak County Sheriff's deputies identified the stabbing victim as 38-year-old Robert Davidson. He was rushed to a Beeville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the suspect, 30-year-old Michael Niembro, fled the scene but was found at a home on Dry Fork Road by DPS troopers 20-minutes after the stabbing.

Niembro was taken into custody at the Live Oak County jail where he is now facing murder charges.