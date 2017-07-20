Police make arrest Sinton robbery suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Sinton police have made an arrest in connection with an attempted robbery that turned violent.

Police said 44-year-old Charlie Joe Garcia walked into the Loves truck stop on County Round 1945.

He allegedly got into a fight with the store clerk as he tried to steal money from the register.

Officers said he ended up fleeing with nothing.



Law enforcement was able to make the arrest by tracking down his getaway vehicle.



© 2017 KIII-TV