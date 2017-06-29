Police make arrest suspect allegedly responsible for a string of burglaries

KIII
KIII STAFF , KIII 7:17 PM. CDT June 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police arrested Sandra Lee Vasquez and obtained warrants for two other suspects.
 
It's believed that Vasquez along with Nicholas Ryan Stevick and Philip Michael Sanders were responsible for a string of auto burglaries on the Island and other parts of town.
 
Officers said that they have used credit cards that were stolen during those crimes.
 
The warrants are for credit card abuse, a state jail felony.
 
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call police at 361-886-2600.
 

