Police need your help identifying suspect who stole lawn equipment

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police need the public's identifying a suspected thief.
The male suspect forced his way into a locked fenced-in area on June 19.
Once inside, the suspect went to a trailer with lawn mowing equipment on it.
He removed a couple of weed-eaters and a leaf-blower.
The suspect then fled the scene.
If you can identify this man from the video or have any information that could lead to an arrest, call police at 361-886-2600.
