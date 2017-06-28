KIII
Police need your help identifying suspect who stole lawn equipment

Suspect in lawn-mowing equipment theft

Kiii Staff , KIII 3:01 PM. CDT June 28, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police need the public's identifying a suspected thief.

The male suspect forced his way into a locked fenced-in area on June 19.

Once inside, the suspect went to a trailer with lawn mowing equipment on it.

He removed a couple of weed-eaters and a leaf-blower.

The suspect then fled the scene.

If you can identify this man from the video or have any information that could lead to an arrest, call police at 361-886-2600.

