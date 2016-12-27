Police: No DWI related injuries, fatalities this holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department announced Tuesday that there were no injuries or fatalities on our roadways over the Christmas weekend due to intoxicated driving, partly because of strict enforcement by officers.

Police arrested 15 people for intoxicated driving from Dec. 23-26.

Officers arrested:

9 people for driving while intoxicated as a first offense during the Christmas weekend.

2 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction of D.W.I.

2 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration over twice the legal limit.

2 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

One officer arrested 27-year-old Andres Narvaez for driving while intoxicated as a first offense and found Narvaez was in possession of a loaded black Colt 380 handgun. Narvaez was additionally charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon because the Texas Penal Code Section 46.02 prohibits an intoxicated person from possession of a firearm while operating a motor vehicle.

Corpus Christi police will be out in full force again this coming weekend for New Years. Always plan to have a sober driver.

