Police officers leg broken in accident involving another officer

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi police officer suffered a broken leg Friday after he was struck by another police unit on Highway 77 near Calallen.

According to police, two officers went to check out an abandoned vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway. As one of the officers was leaving the scene, he accidently struck the other officer who was standing between the two police vehicles.

An investigation into the incident is underway. The injured officer is expected to be back on duty as soon as he recovers.

© 2017 KIII-TV