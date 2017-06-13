KIII
Police Protection Act signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

KIII Staff , KIII 12:55 PM. CDT June 13, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law Tuesday the Police Protection Act - HB 2908. The bill, proposed by Rep. Todd Hunter of Corpus Christi, strengthens penalties for crimes against law enforcement officers.

The bill makes it a hate crime for anyone to commit a crime against an officer out of a bias toward police, but also increases criminal penalties for any crime in which the victim is a law enforcement officer whether it is a hate crime or not.

