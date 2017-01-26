Close Police recover body from Nueces Bay A fisherman discovered a body Thursday morning in knee-deep water in the Nueces Bay, near County Road 77. Gregory Police Chief Robert Meager confirmed to 3News that the body was identified as that of 29-year-old Aaron Gobble. KIII 5:02 PM. CST January 26, 2017 More Stories Man suffers minor injuries after being struck by SUV Jan 26, 2017, 10:50 p.m. KEDT holds annual Food & Wine Classic Jan 26, 2017, 10:49 p.m. K9 officer grants birthday wish Jan 26, 2017, 10:48 p.m.