Police rescue toddler accidentally locked in car

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One parent is relieved after police rescued her child Wednesday.

The incident happened on Waco near the Nueces County Courthouse.

The mother told police she had got one of her children out of the car and closed the door forgetting the vehicle had an auto lock feature.

The mother's other child was in the vehicle for just over ten minutes when police arrived.

Officers broke the glass to free the child.

The child was safe and the mother was not charged because it was an accident.

