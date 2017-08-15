Police respond to bomb scare

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Thursday afternoon a bomb squad surrounded a west side home after explosive making material was found on the porch.

Authorities were called to the home on the 1000 block of Linda Vista Drive following an altercation at a nearby business.

Just after 1 p.m. police responded to a business on the 4900 block of Ambassador Row. When investigators arrived employees told them a man had entered the store and threatened employees with a machete.

Police found the man and arrested him for aggravated assault at his home just a block away.

"While at the residence they observed what they believed to be explosive material," Public Information Officer Travis Pace said. "At the scene a member of the bomb squad cameout and confirmed that it was some type of explosive material."

Investigators were able to get a search warrant and brought a bomb specialist and a robot to the scene.

As of 10:30 p.m. Police haven't said whether they found anything else inside the house or not. Investigators have not released the man arrested for the incident.

