Police respond to early Monday morning shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man is shot in the arm following a disturbance early Monday morning. Police were called to the scene around 8:00 a.m. at a home near the intersection of 23rd & Ruth.

The call came in as a disturbance at the home and led to shots being fired. When police got to the scene they found a man with a gun shot wound to his left arm. He refused to got to the hospital and was treated at the scene. He is expected to be okay.





Detectives are questioning the man about the shooting. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect and are still investigating.

© 2017 KIII-TV