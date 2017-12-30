CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, police are investigating after a man was found dead under an overpass.

Lt. Emilio Villarreal with the Corpus Christi Police Department said officers responded to a call around 10:00 a.m. Saturday of an unconscious middle-aged man near Leopard Street and Navigation Boulevard.

Medics were called out shortly after and determined the man was dead.

Officials say that a homeless person reported the body to authorities, however they are not sure if the man himself was homeless.

Police say there was trauma to the body and added they do not know if the injuries were pre-existing.

The cause of death is yet to be determined,

"A middle-aged man just doesn't die," Villarreal said, and adds, "it is a questionable death."

He adds they are not sure if the man was assaulted, or jumped, but are waiting to hear back from the medical examiner's office.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV