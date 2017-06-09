Police say no worry needed in Corpus Christi's latest shootings

(Photo: Jenkins, Christina)

Some Corpus Christi residents are fearing for their own safety after the 5th shooting in the last week.



Police do have some information that should be reassuring, Kiii Reporter Heather Gustafson explains.



Police said there's almost no chance you will fall victim to a crime, a random act of violence by a gang member is just so random here it's just not going to happen that often.



In May, officers investigated 7 drive-by shootings in the Corpus Christi area and out of those only 2 were gang related.



Captain Chris White, CCPD'S gang unit said the most recent shootings in Corpus Christi stem from domestic argument and are not gang related.

