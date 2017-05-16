Police search for missing man with medical conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for 60-year-old Robert Rodriguez Trevino, who was last seen by his family May 1 in the 4300 block of Archdale Drive. Family members said he is known to wander and get lost.

According to police, family members have found him in the past in the 4400 block of Nicholson Drive. He has serious medical conditions that require medication.

If you have any information that can help police locate Trevino, please call Sgt. Richard L. Garcia of the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2849 or 361-774-5630.

