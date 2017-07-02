Police search for suspects after a man was stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man is in critical condition after he tried to stop a shoplifter Sunday. A struggle began between the two, and he was stabbed.

Police arrived at the Lowe's on Airline but the suspect had already fled.

The victim was transported to the hospital and police said he's in critical condition.

Investigators have surveillance video of a couple of suspects.

Captain Weldon Weber of the police department said citizens should always be a good witness. Provide police with good information and let them handle the investigation, the apprehension of criminals and the recovery of stolen items.

If anyone has information on the identity of either male in the image, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361)886-2802 or Detective J. Smith at (361)886-2781.

Police need your help identifying these suspects involved in an aggravated assault at Lowes. https://t.co/469cTEP0N0 pic.twitter.com/i9ggJMRRGR — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) July 3, 2017

