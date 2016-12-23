Police search for suspects in latest shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening in the 5100 Block of Green Park near Bear Lane on the City's westside.
The victim, a man, was rushed to the hospital. His conditions is unknown at this time.
Police were called out to the scene just after 6:30pm and found multiple casings and vehicles hit. Call police if you have any information on this crime.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs