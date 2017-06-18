Police searching for home intruder

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a early morning burglary that happened on the 4600 block of Larkspur Lane around 3 A.M.

The armed intruder kicked the door in and demanded money and diamonds. A family of three was inside the home at the time the burglary took place.

The homeowner was able to talk the intruder down who ended up leaving with some valuables and twenty dollars.

Police describe the intruder as a Hispanic male in his twenties. Call police at 361-886-2600 if you have any information.

