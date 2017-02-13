Police searching for information on death of Andre Fuqua

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It has been nearly a month since 24-year-old Andre Fuqua was found in a rollover accident off Highway 37 near Navigation with gunshot wounds to his body.

He was found that way Jan. 22, and died a couple days later.

Corpus Christi police said they have very limited information on the crime and are hoping the public will come forward with new details.

They are currently looking for a white sport utility vehicle that they say was in the area around the time of the incident. They are hoping that driver can provide some information that can help them in their case.

If you have any information that can help police, call them at 361-886-2617.

