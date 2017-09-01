Police searching for missing man in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Authorities are searching for a Port Aransas man who went missing just before Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

Ronnie Head's mother said she last heard from him two days before the storm. Witnesses report seeing him around 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of La Playa and Sandcastle.

Another witness said they received a text from Head at 8 p.m. Saturday saying he survived the storm.

Port Aransas police said they have left notes on Head's door and have still heard no reports of sightings of him. Police do not suspect foul play but are continuing to investigate.

© 2017 KIII-TV