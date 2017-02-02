Police searching for suspect in stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are looking for suspects involved with a stabbing that took place in broad daylight Thursday. It happened around 5:15pm on Waco Street.

Police say a 40-year-old man was walking out of his home when he got into an argument with a group of men. The victim ended up getting stabbed 5-times in the back. He was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn memorial for treatment and is expected to survive. Police are still trying to get descriptions of the suspects.

