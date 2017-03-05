Police seek evidence in attempted abduction

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police continue to seek information on an attempted abduction that happened Thursday.

Police say a 56-year-old woman was walking along Ft. Worth street near Carmel Parkway when a tall black male, possibly in his 30's, came up from behind her and tried to drag her into his car.

The woman fought back and neighbors eventually scared him away.

If you have any surveillance video or information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, please call police at (361) 886-2600.

